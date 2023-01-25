Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Eversource Energy makes up 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Eversource Energy worth $36,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,743,000 after buying an additional 1,176,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 677,374 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.69. 73,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,932. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.