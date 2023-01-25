Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$60.00 to C$64.00. The company traded as high as C$54.46 and last traded at C$54.10, with a volume of 57422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.91.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.00.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.60.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$586.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$536.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

