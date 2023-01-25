Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Extended Stay America Price Performance
NYSE STAY opened at $20.46 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46.
