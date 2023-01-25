F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS.
Shares of F5 stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.47. 860,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,277. F5 has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.28 and its 200 day moving average is $151.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.
Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 27.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
