F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2023

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIVGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of F5 stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.47. 860,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,277. F5 has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.28 and its 200 day moving average is $151.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 27.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Earnings History for F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

