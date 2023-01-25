Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to Hold

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FBGGF stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Fabege AB has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

About Fabege AB (publ)

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

