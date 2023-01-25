Factorial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 40,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $169,693.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,935,879 shares in the company, valued at $41,432,615.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 270,388 shares of company stock worth $1,142,493 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BEN opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

