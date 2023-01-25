Factorial Partners LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 249,932 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after buying an additional 201,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,445,000 after buying an additional 139,430 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 540,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 123,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,078,000 after buying an additional 107,734 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $102,527.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Restaurants Trading Down 5.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About BJ's Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Read More

