Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises about 2.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.17% of Fair Isaac worth $17,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,498,000 after buying an additional 144,872 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 224,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $640.22 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $658.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.40.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $697.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.17.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

