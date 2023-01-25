Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,414. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $346.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.10 million. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

