FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

(Get Rating)

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.