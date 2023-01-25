Filecoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $199.03 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.16 or 0.00022774 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $199.03 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 369,582,221 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

