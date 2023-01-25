Financial Avengers Inc. Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.1% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.52.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.71. 2,248,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,541,447. The company has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

