Financial Avengers Inc. Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.09. 316,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

