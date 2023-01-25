First BanCorp. (FBP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

First BanCorp. stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.21. 927,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,872. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

