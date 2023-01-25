First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 601,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

FIBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,719. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

