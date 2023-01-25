First National Advisers LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.05. The company had a trading volume of 30,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,533. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

