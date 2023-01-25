First National Advisers LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $3.96 on Wednesday, reaching $173.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,884. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The stock has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.92 and its 200 day moving average is $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.63.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

