First National Advisers LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NIKE by 187.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,841,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,446,000 after purchasing an additional 896,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

NKE traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.18. 1,119,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,947. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $149.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.