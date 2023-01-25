First National Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.90. 368,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,973. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Raymond James cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

