First National Advisers LLC Has $697,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.68.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,826,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,052,119. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

