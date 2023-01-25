First National Advisers LLC Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.13. 14,403,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,565,535. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.77. The company has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a PE ratio of 81.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

