First National Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Trading Down 1.1 %

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.69.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, hitting $325.11. The stock had a trading volume of 373,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.35.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.