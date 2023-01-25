First National Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

FAF traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.92. 56,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.66%. Analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

See Also

