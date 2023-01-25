First of Long Island (FLIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, analysts expect First of Long Island to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. 19,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,807. The company has a market cap of $419.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.55. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 42.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,888,000 after buying an additional 73,278 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth about $875,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First of Long Island by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLIC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First of Long Island to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

