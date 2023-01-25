First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.05.

Several research analysts have commented on FM shares. National Bank Financial downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$30.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.05. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38. The company has a market cap of C$21.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

