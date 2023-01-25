First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on January 31st

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

FTHI opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth $705,000.

