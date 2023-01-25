First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 31st

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $32.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter.

