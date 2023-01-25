First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $16.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
