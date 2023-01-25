First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of FPF opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $23.70.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Featured Stories
