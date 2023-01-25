First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FPF opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 96,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

