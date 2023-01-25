First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,220.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 170,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 157,463 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,650,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 215.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 62,470 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.