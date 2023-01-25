First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $692,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 344.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 41,996 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.