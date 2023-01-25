First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 31.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.