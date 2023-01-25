First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
