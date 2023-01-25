First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of FEI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,224. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI)
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.