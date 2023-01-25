First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FEI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,224. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 34.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 149,568 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 148.5% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 89,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter worth $361,000.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

