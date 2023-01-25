First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund ( NYSE:FMY Get Rating ) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

