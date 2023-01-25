First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
