First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMHI opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter.

