First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.29

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $47.93.

Get First Trust Senior Loan Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the first quarter worth $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 302,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 243.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 336,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 238,745 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.