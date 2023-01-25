First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 29,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 33,511 shares.The stock last traded at $81.84 and had previously closed at $83.15.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.