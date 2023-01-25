First Western Financial (MYFW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.
MYFW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. 4,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,848. First Western Financial has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $252.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYFW shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Western Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 77.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
