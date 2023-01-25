Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,970,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Fiserv by 518.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,423,000 after purchasing an additional 938,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,747,594 shares of company stock valued at $178,182,913 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

