Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Kimberly Alexy Sells 7,500 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.51. 1,832,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,948. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 0.61. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $138.34.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,373,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Five9 by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Five9 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,480,000 after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

