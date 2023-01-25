Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Kimberly Alexy Sells 7,500 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.51. 1,832,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,948. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 0.61. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $138.34.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
