Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DFP stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

