Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of DFP stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $27.48.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
