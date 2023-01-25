Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $20.70.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
