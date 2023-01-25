Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 75.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

