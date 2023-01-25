Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.81.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
