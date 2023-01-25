Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

