Flex (FLEX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Flex to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. On average, analysts expect Flex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.54. 6,630,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735,473. Flex has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Flex

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $1,734,074. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Flex by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Flex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Featured Stories

