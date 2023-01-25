Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $12,660.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £126.60 ($156.74) and last traded at £125.72 ($155.65), with a volume of 279912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £125.65 ($155.57).

Several analysts have issued reports on FLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($187.53) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($165.90) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £161 ($199.33) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($159.71) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £137.64 ($170.41).

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The company has a market capitalization of £22.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of £118.85 and a 200-day moving average of £106.83.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($140.71), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($142,959.51). In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £112.82 ($139.68), for a total value of £37,117.78 ($45,954.91). Also, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($140.71), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($142,959.51).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

