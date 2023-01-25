FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.00 and traded as high as C$1.13. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 3,633 shares traded.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$44.60 million and a PE ratio of -6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.86.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

