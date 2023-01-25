Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

