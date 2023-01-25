Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.
Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %
Ford Motor stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.
