Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

