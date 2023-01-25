Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 23,291 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,291 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More

