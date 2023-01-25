Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 3,475 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,183 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $73,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $468,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,533,000.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,339 shares of company stock worth $4,978,981. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

